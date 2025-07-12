Rescues in Action: Gigi & Koko, Khaleesi & Khloe, and Kima

Gigi & Koko

We each have our own special personalities, and they are full of hope that there's a perfect family out there waiting for each of them. We had our DNA tested, and we are a Shih Tzu/Biewer Terrier mix.

We absolutely adore our foster parents, but we're all dreaming of finding forever homes of our own. We range in size from about 8 to 15 pounds. As you can see from my picture, I may tend to the smaller side! During the summer, we love splashing around in our puppy pool, but we also enjoy snuggling up in blankets and cozying up in our puppy beds. You'll often find us happily chewing on our Nylabones and other toys that our wonderful foster parents provide.

Living together has been a wonderful experience, but now it's time for us to spread our wings and find our own families. Ideally, we would love a home with a fenced-in yard. We both enjoy the freedom to run, play, sunbathe, chase lizards, and sniff and roll around in freshly cut grass. We are both potty-trained using a doggie door and puppy pads, so you might need to help us adjust if you don't have either of those. If you think one of us might be the perfect fit for your family, please send in that application! We can't wait to meet you!

Khaleesi & Khloe

Hi, I’m Khaleesi! I’m a 3-month-old Siberian Husky princess with a big personality and even bigger blue eyes. I love to play, explore, and steal hearts everywhere I go. Ready to let me rule your world with cuteness?

Hi, I’m Khloe! I’m a 3-month-old Siberian Husky full of sweetness, sass, and wigglebutt energy! My markings are absolutely stunning, and my soulful almond eyes will melt your heart. I love to play, snuggle, and charm everyone I meet. Think you can handle all this cuteness? Click here to apply for adoption!

Kima

Kima is thriving in foster care! This 5-year-old, 8-lb chi lady is spayed, UTD on vetting, and loves attention. She enjoys playing with her foster's small dogs and thrives with canine companionship. While she’s mostly good with cats, she may chase them if they run.

Kima is still fearful of the leash and working on potty training. Having spent her life in a pen with 35 dogs, she’s now discovering the joys of indoor living—chewing included! She needs a patient home, ideally with another small dog, and someone who appreciates her happy, puppy-like energy.

