Rescues in Action: Ghee, Dobby, and Thelma & Louise

Ghee

Hello everyone, my name is Ghee! My foster parents named me this because I was a chubby little pup. I am now a full-grown pup who will be 2 years old by July (my birthday is 7/29/2023). I am still a puppy at heart with lots of energy and spunk. I get along great with other dogs, and it would be best if my family already had another dog for me to grow up with.

I'm not sure about cats, and I like to bark at them. (They never answer me back) I would do best in a home with mature children, at least 7 years old and older. My foster family conducted a DNA test on me, so I know my breeds are accurate, and I have inherited some of the best traits from both of them. I am lively, energetic, and playful, and I enjoy interactive playtime. My foster mom says I love to cuddle and seek attention, but I can be independent and sometimes too smart for my own good. (I am still in my puppy phase.) I am house-trained with a doggie door and get fed in my crate because I don't know my boundaries yet, and I like to sample all my foster brother and sister's food. I am spayed, microchipped, and fully vaccinated. I am also on flea and heartworm preventative.

Dobby

Dobby is a lovable and social feline who has charmed everyone at the rescue and rehab center. Estimated to be around 10 months old, she is a stunning gray tabby with a warm and affectionate personality. Diagnosed with stomatitis, a common condition causing recurring mouth infections in cats, she underwent a full dental extraction—the only effective treatment. Dobby recovered wonderfully and is feeling better than ever!

She is the total package—friendly with dogs, cats, and kids! Litter box trained, up to date on vaccinations, microchipped, and sterilized, she’s ready to find a loving home. Dobby adores affection, eagerly approaching the front of her catio to greet visitors and shower them with love.

MEET THELMA AND LOUISE 🐾

If you're looking for the most loving, gentle, and well-behaved pups, look no further! Thelma and Louise are an inseparable pair of 7-year-old Malti-Poos who adore cuddles, belly rubs, and just being by your side. They adore both kids and adults, great with all dogs, cats, and they’re so gentle that they don’t even mind guinea pigs—they just peacefully ignore them. 🥰

Let’s find Thelma & Louise the perfect family where they can be showered with all the love they have to give. 😍🏡

