Rescues in Action: Garth

RIVERVIEW, Fla — Dolly and Garth are from our Country Superstar litter of kittens. They are SO cute.

Check out what Animalluvrs Dream Rescue had to say about them:

"They are both very spunky and love to play with their kitten siblings. Dolly is very affectionate, and purrs often. She loves to lay down in your lap and nap, and she is also the top choice of her siblings to snuggle with! Garth is a very playful guy who loves his kitty siblings. He is one of the most fearless in his litter, and even enjoys playing with his 85lb foster dog brother. They would do best in a home with another cat or kitten so they can always have a playmate! Or even better- they can be adopted as a pair! They have another sister named Trisha up for adoption too!"

*** Dolly was adopted, Garth is still available for adoption.