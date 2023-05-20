Rescues in Action: Froggie

TAMPA, Fla — Froggie is a mature basset hound and Jack Russell Terrier mix with an ear that loves to stick straight up!

Here's what Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue had to say about him:

"Froggie is OK with other dogs but really likes to bark at cats. We also feel mature children would be OK. He does occasionally like to pick a toy from the toy box and throw it around a bit. Froggie is a sweet guy who likes to cuddle up and snuggle and is like a shadow while you are home. He loves sleeping in the foster mom & dad's bed with the other dogs. We do think Froggie might be a bit deaf or maybe just selective on what he wants to hear. He is fully vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped. He is a foodie, loves treats and just wants to cuddle. He is around 6 yrs old and 40 lbs."

If you're interested in adopting Froggie, click here!