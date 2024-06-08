Rescues in Action: Finn, Jewel, Harmony

Finn

Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue

$24K Case: Parvo Puppy Can't Catch A Break & Now Fights Against Intestinal Obstruction

Four-month-old puppy Finn was suffering from the deadly parvovirus and now faces another life-threatening medical issue: intestinal obstruction. This sweet boy has endured incessant vomiting and cannot keep any food down. He needs immediate care before it's too late.

On April 27, we received a critical alert from Animal Control; a four-month-old puppy was found grappling with a severe case of parvovirus. Immediately, we intervened, rushing to the shelter. Upon arrival, we were nearly moved to tears at the sight of Finn’s weak, trembling body. Without wasting another moment, we lifted his fragile, skeletal frame and transported him to an emergency animal hospital. Along the drive, he melted into our chests, crying feebly for refuge from his unbearable agony.

After being assessed by the vet, the extent of Finn’s plight became clear. His parvovirus had nearly devoured his entire body, stripping him of vital energy. His precious life was quickly slipping away, and we had to act fast. If left untreated, parvo could be fatal for this sweet boy, especially considering his young age and current fragility. The medical team dove into action, administering the vital medications to save his life and simultaneously gnawing their teeth in anxiety.

Following the start of his parvo treatment plan for, Finn was thankfully allowed to stay at the house of a dedicated foster, where he could rest and recover. The situation, however, quickly took a turn for the worse, necessitating another urgent vet visit. In addition to being stricken with a life-threatening illness, Finn struggled to eat, every attempt resulting in excessive vomiting, suggesting more than just residual effects of parvo. Without a clue as to what might be wrong, stricken with fear, the foster altered us, and we raced him back to the hospital.

Subsequent diagnostic tests, including ultrasounds and x-rays, unveiled a dire scenario: an intestinal blockage, possibly with complications involving leaks or folds, was found in his intestines. This revelation has steered us towards a high-stakes exploratory surgery to discern the exact nature of his internal afflictions. Finn will undergo extensive surgery to hopefully remove the blockage and allow him to eat and retain nourishment once more.

While we don’t at all regret taking this pup into our care, the financial strain of Finn’s procedures weighs heavily on our small rescue. We are depleted of funds and desperately need outside support to continue helping Finn and other innocent pups like him. At just four months old, Finn has already endured so much, and we deeply hope to help him thrive once more.

This sweet boy has been such a fighter through his medical challenges. A huge thank you to everyone who has donated and followed along on Finn's journey so far. Your support has been incredible as we've worked to nurse him back to health and fund his skyrocketing vet bills.

If you are interested in adopting Finn, click here.

Jewel

Pawlife Rescue Group

I'm a unique and independent husky girl who marches to the beat of my own drum. At around 35 pounds, I'm smaller than your typical husky, but I'm full of love and personality!

Here's a little bit about me:

Social Butterfly: I adore other dogs and get along with all types of personalities. I'm a natural peacemaker and love to help my furry friends feel comfortable.

Quiet Companion: You won't hear much from me! I'm the quietest husky you'll ever meet.

Gentle with Cats: I'm respectful around cats and even their litter boxes. But don't let that fool you, I love chasing squirrels and bunnies in the yard!

Affectionate and Loving: I crave belly rubs, ear scratches, and all the attention you can give me. I also enjoy being brushed but will politely let you know when I've had enough.

Adventurous Spirit: I love to explore and go on walks. I'm still figuring out my favorite toys, but I enjoy squeaky ones and playing tug-of-war with my friends.

Quick Learner: I'm eager to please and learn new things, especially when it involves playtime or outdoor adventures.

Daily brushing: To keep my beautiful coat healthy and shiny.

Plenty of engagement: I love to play, walk, and spend time outside. Keep me entertained, and I'll be your happy-go-lucky companion.

Positive reinforcement: I respond best to gentle guidance and praise. I'm quick to learn new things!

A securely fenced yard: To keep me safe while I chase those squirrels.

Lots of love: Because I'm a total cuddle bug!

To adopt Jewel,click here!

Harmony

Maxx and Me Pet Rescue

This adorable girl came to us from a rural shelter in Georgia. When she arrived, she was severely emaciated, weighing just 37 pounds with her ribs protruding through her tiny body. She had skin infections, red and raw skin, and clear signs of severe neglect.

Harmony, a lab/hound mix, is a senior with many stories to tell. Harmony arrived to us in poor condition: flea-infested, suffering from mammary tumors, unspayed, and in need of extensive dental work due to rotten teeth requiring many extractions. Despite her rough past, Harmony, at 9-10 years old, is a sweet and easy-going senior girl ready for a loving home to live out the rest of her retirement years!

Will you be the one who shows her all the love she deserves? Click here to adopt!