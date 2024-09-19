Rescues in Action: Finn, Dynamite, and Fran

Finn

$24K Case: Parvo Puppy Can't Catch A Break & Now Fights Against Intestinal Obstruction

Four-month-old puppy Finn was suffering from the deadly parvovirus and now faces another life-threatening medical issue: intestinal obstruction. This sweet boy has endured incessant vomiting and cannot keep any food down. He needs immediate care before it's too late.

On April 27, we received a critical alert from Animal Control; a four-month-old puppy was found grappling with a severe case of parvovirus. Immediately, we intervened, rushing to the shelter. Upon arrival, we were nearly moved to tears at the sight of Finn’s weak, trembling body. Without wasting another moment, we lifted his fragile, skeletal frame and transported him to an emergency animal hospital. Along the drive, he melted into our chests, crying feebly for refuge from his unbearable agony.

After being assessed by the vet, the extent of Finn’s plight became clear. His parvovirus had nearly devoured his entire body, stripping him of vital energy. His precious life was quickly slipping away, and we had to act fast. If left untreated, parvo could be fatal for this sweet boy, especially considering his young age and current fragility. The medical team dove into action, administering the vital medications to save his life and simultaneously gnawing their teeth in anxiety.

Following the start of his parvo treatment plan for, Finn was thankfully allowed to stay at the house of a dedicated foster, where he could rest and recover. The situation, however, quickly took a turn for the worse, necessitating another urgent vet visit. In addition to being stricken with a life-threatening illness, Finn struggled to eat, every attempt resulting in excessive vomiting, suggesting more than just residual effects of parvo. Without a clue as to what might be wrong, stricken with fear, the foster altered us, and we raced him back to the hospital.

Subsequent diagnostic tests, including ultrasounds and x-rays, unveiled a dire scenario: an intestinal blockage, possibly with complications involving leaks or folds, was found in his intestines. This revelation has steered us towards a high-stakes exploratory surgery to discern the exact nature of his internal afflictions. Finn will undergo extensive surgery to hopefully remove the blockage and allow him to eat and retain nourishment once more.

While we don’t at all regret taking this pup into our care, the financial strain of Finn’s procedures weighs heavily on our small rescue. We are depleted of funds and desperately need outside support to continue helping Finn and other innocent pups like him. At just four months old, Finn has already endured so much, and we deeply hope to help him thrive once more.

This sweet boy has been such a fighter through his medical challenges. A huge thank you to everyone who has donated and followed along on Finn's journey so far. Your support has been incredible as we've worked to nurse him back to health and fund his skyrocketing vet bills.

If you are interested in adopting Finn, click here.

Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue

Dynamite

Hi - I am Dynamite! My foster parents say it's because I'm a blast! Then they say, "OMG, you are so frickin cute and smart," and I am pretty sure that means they love me. I am a growing boy, just five months old and almost 25lbs. I'm a lab mix which apparently is a big deal because we have such awesome personalities and we're smart. I already know "sit" and "down," and I'm learning how to behave on a leash.

I sleep straight through the night in my comfy crate, too! I love to play with my foster brother and sister and I liked playing with the kids I met too! I love car rides and I'm thinking these awesome webbed paws I have means I'll like going swimming too! I am adventurous and adorable, after all! When I'm finished playing, I love to snuggle with my foster mom. Sometimes, I fall asleep right on top of her! It's my favorite thing to do at the end of the day!!! I am looking for a fur-ever family that will give me all the belly rubs, kisses, and snacks I can stand! I do love all dogs and humans, and I would be happy to have you all to myself, but would totally enjoy another active pup to play and grow with; someone to show me the ropes (and how to chew on those ropes).

My ideal fur-ever home would be full of eating, playing, napping, then some more playing, eating, napping and running laps around the backyard to get my energy out after all those snacks and naps! Dynamite's Adoption Fee is $500 - obedience training is required after adoption and fully enclosed front or backyard is also required.

Click here to adopt!

A Gold Photo Pet Photography

Fran

Fran is a gentle giant with a heart as big as her paws. This sweet girl has come a long way from her intake weight of 65 lbs and is now thriving at 93 lbs, with a goal of reaching 100 lbs. She's housebroken and great with everyone: dogs, cats, kids, you name it!

Fran isn't much of a barker, though she'll chime in if others start. She's happiest when she's snuggled up on the couch or in bed with her people, so she's looking for a home that will let her enjoy those cozy comforts. She's also a huge fan of car rides and would love to be your road trip companion.

If you're looking for a calm, loving, and low-maintenance dog who will be your loyal snuggle partner, Fran is your girl!

**Requirements:**

- A home that allows couch and bed snuggles

- Lots of love and car rides!

Fran is ready to find her forever home. Could that be with you? Click here to adopt!