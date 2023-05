HUDSON, Fla — Florida Skunk Rescue says Fable is up for adoption! He is a sweet skunk who loves to cuddle! Many people don't realize skunks are similar to cats!

Here's what they had to say about his backstory.

"Fabel and his housemate Voodoo came from an owner who couldn't afford to care for them after Fabel bit Voodoo. Neither were neutered at the time and were fighting over sleeping space."

He has since been fixed and is looking for a home. For adoption details, click here!