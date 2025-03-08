Rescues in Action: Eve, Cherie, and Seven

Eve

WFTS

Eve is a Bassett Mix, Female and is 5-6 months old. She's 30-35 lbs.

She came in with her brother, Wally — there was a third sibling but tragically that dog was shot in a church parking lot.

Eve is an absolute beauty queen — with orange and white markings. She loves to play with her toys and is ready to be your best friend! Interested in adopting her? Click here!

Seven

WFTS

Everyone knows that Seven is a lucky number, but this boy Seven is proof! Bring him home, and you will feel like the luckiest person on earth.

Seven is a great boy with a super disposition. He loves people, loves to play, and loves to cuddle! He always has a kiss and a tail wag when he sees you, and you will love the wiggle in his walk!!

Interested in adopting him? Click here!

Cherie

WFTS

Meet Cherie – As Sweet as Cherries!

Just like her namesake from Punky Brewster, Cherie is the ultimate loyal sidekick—sweet, spunky, and full of love! At just 4 months old and 11 lbs, this little survivor was rescued as a stray from Bainbridge and overcame a tough battle with kennel cough and a URI, proving she’s got a heart as strong as her spirit.

She is a professional snuggler who loves zooming around like a goofball before crashing for cuddles. She’s great with other dogs and adores all people, but she has some thoughts about cats (mostly expressed through enthusiastic barking). She’s crate-trained when left alone—because otherwise, she’ll turn into a tiny treasure hunter, collecting remotes and anything else she can find!

Potty trained and sunshine-loving, Cherie will happily race around the yard but will give you a hard “nope” when it’s rainy. If you’re looking for a playful, affectionate, and slightly mischievous best friend, Cherie is ready to be your girl!

Click here for more information!