Watch Now
CommunityAdoptable Pets

Actions

Rescues in Action: Evan and Ian

Ladybug Farm Sanctuary
Rescues in Action: Evan and Ian
Ladybug Farm Sanctuary
Rescues in Action: Evan and Ian
Posted at 11:18 PM, Feb 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-03 23:18:22-05

ODESSA, Fla. — Ladybug Farm Sanctuary has taken in numerous abandoned, abused, injured, neglected, and special needs ducks.

Currently, we have 11 Pekins and three Magpies up for adoption.

They all have various stories, but Evan and Ian, the two ducks in studio, were abandoned in a pond, and LBFS had to go swimming to catch them. Since Pekins are meat ducks and cannot fly, they are literally sitting ducks for predators of all kinds.

Springtime is our busiest time of the year for calls regarding ducks needing rescue. Our duck coop is full right now, so we need to adopt some of them to make room for the upcoming ones needing our help.

If you're interested in adopting any of these ducks, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.