Rescues in Action: Evan and Ian

ODESSA, Fla. — Ladybug Farm Sanctuary has taken in numerous abandoned, abused, injured, neglected, and special needs ducks.

Currently, we have 11 Pekins and three Magpies up for adoption.

They all have various stories, but Evan and Ian, the two ducks in studio, were abandoned in a pond, and LBFS had to go swimming to catch them. Since Pekins are meat ducks and cannot fly, they are literally sitting ducks for predators of all kinds.

Springtime is our busiest time of the year for calls regarding ducks needing rescue. Our duck coop is full right now, so we need to adopt some of them to make room for the upcoming ones needing our help.

If you're interested in adopting any of these ducks, click here.