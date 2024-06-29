Rescues in Action: Etta, Madison, Lance

Rescues in Action

Etta

Etta is an extremely happy, high-energy 2-year-old mixed-breed beauty. She has a sparkling personality that is sometimes subdued at first. She is very curious and will find trouble if left to her own devices.

Etta is very food-motivated. She knows how to sit and walk nicely on a leash. She would benefit from additional training to reach her full potential. Etta loves to run and play. She gets so caught up in the moment that she runs over onlookers. Because of her enthusiasm, a home with very young children might not be the best environment.

That said, she is extremely gentle when young children give her treats. Etta loves to dress up and go for walks. She gets along well with other dogs. Her exposure to cats is very limited. She only seems curious about cats, and she has no aggression. Introduction and supervision would be necessary.

Etta has never had a home of her own, but she is so deserving of a special family. She will add joy and humor to any home.

If you'd like to take Etta home, click here.

Madison

A citizen who needed some help with six 13-day-old puppies reached out to Heidi's Legacy. We stepped up; mom was no longer feeding them, and the citizen was not equipped to handle it. 3 boys & 3 girls. The puppies were born on January 11, 2024.

Who is looking for a good girl? My name is Madison and my foster mom is always saying this to me. She says my name fits my personality, creativity (always finding ways to make her laugh), and charm (making her fall in love with me even more each day). I am looking for a big fur brother who can handle my strong personality and who will love me and guide me like big brothers are supposed to do.

I love playing with toys, running around with my brothers and sisters, and taking long naps with them in a dog bed. Are you the family looking for the perfect little Sierra for a fur brother? Look no further.

If you're interested in adopting Madison,click here!

Lance

Lance, our precious pup came to us with a broken jaw! Lance has been through SO MUCH. He’s a victim of unspeakable abuse, he was in a shelter after being relinquished by the people who beat him, when his injuries were addressed, it lead to his jaw breaking clean through, having been cracked and compromised at the hands of his attackers.

He has spent five weeks in a muzzle 24 hours a day longing to play and chew and carry a ball. Lance eats food and drinks water all on his own with zero issue. His jaw is healing but he will be eating soft food and as yet unable to chew bones or toys or rough house. He is very dog-friendly and loves being with others. He’s a good bath taker.

He sleeps through the night. He’s potty trained. He doesn’t like being alone. He deserves to know that people are good and he is loved!

If you're interested in adopting Lance, click here!