Rescues in Action: Ethan, Berlin, Bao and Tang

Maxx and Me Pet Rescue

Ethan ❤️

The first thing that drew us to Ethan was the dramatic and horrific injury he sustained from a deeply embedded collar. We knew he needed help.

Like most dogs who suffer tragic injuries, though, Ethan is soooooo much more than that part of his story. The moment you meet him, his charisma bowls you over. His bright, sparkling eyes and goofy smile are as endearing as can be. Throw in the underbite that causes his jowls to hang on his teeth and, well, goooood luck not having to grab him and smooch his face! It’s impossible not to!

He will need a fenced yard to run and cut up in. He would prefer a friendly dog or pack to join so he can wrestle, run, and play with them, but we will also consider an active family committed to exercise and socialization who doesn’t have a dog already.

Ethan loves children and people of all shapes and sizes. People = pets, treats, all the “good boys,” so he’s a big fan! He believes all dogs were put on earth to play and rough house, so a home with crotchety older guys won’t work. Ethan needs younger dogs who want to be a mentor and demonstrate good behaviors he can emulate, but who can keep up with him as he attempts to break the speed record for yard courses and zoomies. He also has some boxer in him, maybe, so he’s handsy and bumps with his chest when he plays.

If you're interested in adopting Ethan, click here!

Berlin

Husky Haven of Florida

Berlin is a 1-year-old husky puppy. He is the epitome of husky puppies: playful, rambunctious, obnoxious, and loving. He came to rescue along with his three other siblings, Annie, Avery, and Forrest, from a kennel that was closing down.

In the five months that he has been with his foster, he has gotten the hang of housebreaking. Though there are still those moments where accidents occur, he is always easily corrected and goes his happy way. He is non-destructive and enjoys his chew toys and cuddle time.

He would do good with another husky, and he loves kids, but as with any young husky, older (12 and up) children are a better choice due to his energy and sometimes klutzy manners.

If you're interested in adopting Berlin, click here!

Bao and Tang

AnimalLuvr's Dream Rescue

Tang (4 years old) is a gorgeous, playful, and exceptionally sweet little pocket bully. She weighed in at 30 pounds and was found with the little stocky boy, Bao.

Bao (6 years old) is our toasted little soup dumpling weighing 35 pounds with short, blocky, stocky muscles. He is sweet and goofy but also confident and brave. He does not look for trouble but is willing to stand his ground if others say bad words to him.

They are fine around each other but wouldn't necessarily say they are bonded as both are happy doing their own thing and getting all the attention to themselves vs any observed cuddling or grooming of each other.

Both are crate-trained and seem housebroken. Both love toys of all kinds! They will destroy the stuffy ones but have been kind to stuffed beds.

Both love the older kids in foster homes and do OK with the bigger dogs there as well, but are tense around them at times, so in-your-face dogs can be intimidating to them. They are not OK with cats.

If you're interested in adopting, click here!