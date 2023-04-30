Watch Now
Rescues in Action: Elvis and Casanova

Ladybug Farm Sanctuary
Posted at 10:20 AM, Apr 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-30 10:20:32-04

ODESSA, Fla — Elvis and Casanova are both overcoming challenges and are not letting those issues get in their way of thriving!

Here's what Ladybug Farm Sanctuary had to say about the two of them!

"Elvis came to us from another farm where he had lost his right front foot during a difficult birth. An infection had gone to his bone, causing his leg to have to be amputated.
Casanova came to us from a farm where he had broken his leg. His owners were not in a position to pay for his leg to be fixed and were going to euthanize him, so LBFS agreed to take him."

If you're interested in adopting one or both goats,click here!

