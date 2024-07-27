Rescues in Action: Echo, Presley, and PSA: overcrowding at shelters

Echo

WFTS

Echo was found abandoned at a camp ground and then brought in a rural shelter in Alabama. A volunteer reached out to us to save him.

Echo truly is a shining star! He enjoys playing with other dogs, and he has a rough play style. He loves to fetch and if his ball rolls under the couch- he can usually get it without help. He is very athletic! He can jump high and climb things. He is working on his house manners and respecting what are toys and what are not toys. He needs to have strong leadership in his household and breed experience.

He has come a long way with his leash manners and is doing well with heal, sit, down and stay. He will receive further training from DNA dog training upon placement in a home to ensure he has fully mastered all the basics and his new owners can confidently transition his skills.

Echos is vibrant and always down for an adventure. He is approved at Downtown Doggie Center where he goes once a week to make new friends his play style and stayed overnight while his foster parents were out of town.

He does need to be crated when he is not supervised as he still has big puppy curiosity.

Echo is also very loving and will sit in his foster mom’s lap and give kisses. He enjoys pets and being told what a good boy he is.

Echo will make his future family very happy! If you'd like to adopt Echo, click here!

Presley

WFTS

💙 Our beautiful Presley is right at 13 months old. She’s absolutely lovely with others, potty and crate trained, a fast learner and just a gem of a dog. She loves learning and knows the basics like Sit, Stay & Come. She is GREAT with her crate and at bedtime she runs to it, nudges it open with her nose, and hops in!

She takes treats gently, is non destructive and knows what toys are hers and what toys are “Presley, no”s. Presley has learned that walkies can be times for exploration and fun, not scary. She even took an adventure to a farm recently and met some extra large dogs! (Aka horses!) She thoroughly enjoys her foster siblings and in her forever home she will need a doggie buddy to enjoy as well. If you’re looking for a pup to greet you with a whole-body wiggle each and every time you come home, Presley may be the pooch for you!

Interested in adopting? Click here!

PSA: Overcrowding at Shelters and Euthanization

Many shelter across the state of Florida and other southern states are experiencing overcrowding and it's leading to an even bigger and more tragic problem: euthanasia.

Dogs that are perfectly healthy, looking for furever homes are these shelters are being put down because there is simply not enough room for all of the dogs coming in.

Lisa, with Husky Haven of Florida said part of the problem is when there is a case of several dogs seized from a home, a shelter must take them in and find a place to hold them while the legal process plays out. If that is at the shelter, dogs that are already there may be taking up needed space.

She says it's also really important for people to remember to adopt and not shop. There's many dogs at shelters that need good homes.

"People think shelters dogs are bad dogs. So, when they go to get a pet, they don't even think about a shelter dog and its anything father from the truth," said Lisa.

She says dogs from breeders often times end up in shelters.

If you do decide to get a dog from a breeder she says it's crucial you find a reputable breeder that offers a lifetime warranty on the dog. That way the dog doesn't end up in a shelter if you have to give the dog up — which she also cautions against because owing a dog is a very important commitment for the lifetime of the dog.

She says a reputable breeder will also give you a health certificate.

She says trying to keep up with this problem in the rescue world is really hard on volunteers. It leads to rescue fatigue. But she said, "The joy of seeing a dog removed from a bad situation and finding a forever home, there's no better reward than that."