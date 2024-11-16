Rescues in Action: Dora, Boa, and Apollo

Dora

Grab a map and go exploring with Dora! She is a wiggly, happy, energetic pup with a heart of gold. When you let her out in the yard, she has amazing zoomies, but she is definitely willing to slow down for some cuddles.

Dora is a one-and-a-half-year-old, 39-pound husky. You must own your home to adopt her.

Interested?

Boa

Boa, our 5-year-old Cane Corso, has made an incredible transformation and is now ready to find his forever home! Once underweight and needing medical attention, Boa has filled out beautifully and is now a healthy, strong boy.

The Good Stuff About Boa:

• Sweet and Smart: Boa has a big heart and a keen mind, making him a joy to be around.

• Housebroken: No accidents here—he knows his manners!

• Dog-Friendly: Boa enjoys the company of other dogs but can get a bit excited and forget just how big he is. For this reason, we recommend a home with dogs that can match his size and energy.

• Lap Dog at Heart: Despite weighing over 100 pounds, Boa still believes he fits perfectly on your lap!

What Boa Needs in a Home:

While he’s great with dogs, Boa can get overstimulated and may not realize his size, so homes with small or frail pets aren’t the best fit. Cats and small, fluffy dogs are just too tempting for him to chase, so for everyone’s safety, a home without them is essential.

Health Updates: Boa’s teeth and skin have greatly improved thanks to a proper diet and dental chews.

He’s as handsome as ever and ready to share his big heart with a loving family. Is Boa Your Perfect Match? If you’re looking for a sweet, intelligent companion with a big personality (and an even bigger size!), Boa might be the one for you. He’ll fill your life with love, laughter, and the occasional attempt to climb into your lap for a cuddle.

Interested in adopting?

Apollo

Hi, I’m Apollo, and I'm full of fun and energy! I might be on the smaller side, but I’ve still got a little growing to do. I absolutely love running and playing, just like most Huskies, so I’d really love a backyard to call my own—preferably fenced, so I don’t get too distracted and wander off on an adventure!

I adore all dogs and humans, but with all this energy, I might be a bit much for the little ones. Sometimes, I get so excited that I might accidentally bump into them or play a bit too rough. But don’t worry, I’m eager to learn and improve if someone just gives me a chance. I already know how to sit, catch, and almost stay, and I’m always ready to learn more, especially if there are treats involved! I’m a super quick learner and love to please. I have not been tested with cats.

Oh, and guess what? I once jumped into a pool and was surprised at how cool it was — I can swim! I’d love to be your shadow, helping out in the kitchen or just hanging out. Having a friend to play with would be amazing, too. Could that be you? I promise I’m a very good boy!

adoption details.