Rescues in Action: Domino

Posted at 3:39 PM, Jan 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-20 15:39:32-05

TAMPA, Fla. — I am a young boy, just about a 1 yr/1.5 yr old 45 lb +/- boy. I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE playing with the ball and toys. I am a high-energy dog who needs a fenced yard to roam and explore. I can be an only dog, or I do seem to get along with other dogs as long as they can tolerate my puppy jumping and playing. ❤️ I do like to wrestle with other playful dogs. I have one blue eye and one brown eye. I have been waiting for MONTHS to find a foster and adopter through no fault of my own.

I came in as a WUO (wounds of unknown origin dog) into Pasco County. It appears I had been hurt and bitten, so they require a 4-month hold when dogs like me come in. I finally got the clear to leave boarding, but I don’t have a place to go yet. Will you open your home and your heart to me?

NEEDS:
🐾Fenced yard, I love to explore and play ball
🐾Someone willing to work with me and train, typical puppy fashion. I mouth sometimes, so no small kids, but it is only done in a playful way
🐾An adopter who will love and play with me. I love adventure and can be your wingman

I am fully vetted, neutered, UTD on shots, microchipped, heartworm negative, and on HW prevention.

Are you interested in adopting me? Click here!

