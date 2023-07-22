Watch Now
Rescues in Action: Diva

Kathi's K9s
WFTS
Posted at 11:32 AM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 11:32:55-04

SPRING HILL, Fla — Diva is a sweet, calm, and very friendly 2-year-old, 8 lb Shih Tzu.

Here's what Kathi's K9s had to say about her:

"She was surrendered, along with sister, King Charles spaniel, Riley when the elderly owner could no longer care for them. They get along very well with the other 12 dogs at the rescue. They adore sitting next to foster mom to be petted or brushed. Diva has been spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, wormed, and given flea, tick, and heartworm prevention."

If you're interested in adopting Diva, click here!

