Rescues in Action: Deku, Minnie, and Binx

Deku

Meet Deku, the heart-stealing, big-eyed pupper with a tale as touching as his wagging tail! 🐾 Despite a ruff start in life, this furball's spirit shines brighter than the sun on a summer day. Rescued by the folks at Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue, Deku's journey from tough beginnings to paw-some potential is nothing short of inspiring.

Picture this: a fluffy bundle of joy who's all about spreading love, joy, and maybe a little bit of drool. Deku's got a knack for melting hearts with his puppy-dog eyes and irresistible charm. But behind that adorable face lies a story of resilience, reminding us all that every dog deserves a chance to thrive.

Sure, Deku's past might be a bit ruff around the edges – no vet care, skin and bones – but that hasn't dimmed his zest for life. He's a social butterfly who'll wiggle his way into your heart faster than you can say "fetch!" Whether it's chasing tennis balls or cozying up for snuggles, Deku's up for anything as long as it involves love and treats (especially treats).

Now, Deku's on the lookout for his fur-ever home, where he can bask in all the belly rubs, chicken dinners, and outdoor adventures his heart desires. Are you ready to be his hero, giving him the world and more? If you're in the market for a four-legged friend who'll fill your days with laughter, love, and endless cuddles, Deku's your guy!

If you're interested in adopting Deku, click here.

Minnie

This tiny bundle of love who weighs only 3 pounds came to us after her owner can no longer care for her. Minnie was in an absolute horrific condition. All of her teeth were rotting. She had cancerous masses on her thyroid and mammary tumors- but she is all spunk!

We immediately arranged for surgery to remove the mass and her neck to have her rotting teeth taken out so she could have some form of comfort. Because of her condition is considered a hospice case this is just one example of that Maxx And Me has stepped into in the past few months. She enjoys her food resting next to her and bossing everyone around with her mighty bark 🩷

If you're interested in adopting Minnie, click here!

Binx

Hi, I’m Binx and I’m the happiest 3-year-old husky you’ll ever meet!

Famous for my wide, mega-watt smile, I also make my foster mom and everyone I meet smile. If YOU look at all of my photos, you’ll soon be smiling too.

I LOVE my foster family, spending as much time with them as I can while they tell me about their day. I also love coming up to them and putting my paws up in the air for hugs. They’ve affectionately dubbed me their “hugger teddy bear.”

I also LOVE other dogs, running and playing with them in the backyard and burning off all of our excess husky energy. And speaking of energy, I LOVE LOVE LOVE feeling the energy of the sun’s warm rays on my face.

Extremely intelligent, eager to learn and to please, I am sometimes too smart: I know how to open and close the doors. All I need is some guidance and I’ll soon know better.

With much to learn and much love to share, I promise to shine my mega-watt smile forever on the loving family that makes me theirs.

I am housebroken, microchipped, neutered, up to date on all of my shots, and at work on my crate training.

If you'd like to adopt Binx, click here!