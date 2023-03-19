Rescues in Action: Dana

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Dana is a 2-3-year-old sweet Siberian girl.

Here's what Husky Haven of Florida Inc. had to say about her:

"Dana is an absolute love bug. She loves every person she meets and is great with doggos, too. As with most huskies, she has a prey drive, so she is unknown with small dogs or cats. She loves toys, her food, and snuggling up against her humans.

She is skittish and shy of people at first and is learning the ropes on her leash, so she’ll need a quiet, calm home with a gentle, patient human who can show her that life isn’t so scary anymore."

