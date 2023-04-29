Rescues in Action: Dakota

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla — Dakota came to Kathi's K9s rescue from a Georgia Animal Control facility. Dakota is an absolute love!

Here's what Kathi's K9s had to say about him:

"He's about 14 weeks old and weighs about 20 lbs. We believe he's a mix of black mouth cur & maybe hound. He is sensitive, friendly, playful, curious, and very affectionate. This pup is also a bit needy and prefers to be with this foster mom or with the dogs at the rescue. He does not like being alone. Dakota has been spayed, vaccinated, wormed, and has been given flea, tick, & heartworm prevention. His adoption fee is $150."

