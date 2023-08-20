Rescues in Action: Daisy

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Rescues in Action welcomes Daisy! She is approximately five years old, a mixed breed, and an adorable lady.

Here's what AnimalLuvrs Dream Rescue had to say about her:

"Guesses are a mix of possibly dalmatian, pointer and possibly a little bully in there. Daisy is a super cuddle bug who is great with other dogs but can be bossy at times. She’s very smart, food motivated, seems to like cats and housebroken. 🥰🐾 Daisy has been to doggy day care and events being nothing short of perfect."

Interested in adopting Daisy?Click here!