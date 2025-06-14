Rescues in Action: Cottontail & Peter, Orio, and Gizmo

Cottontail & Peter

Peter, Cottontail, their siblings, and Momma faced a dire situation when they tested positive for parvo in the field. But thanks to the incredible support of the community, we raised the funds needed for their urgent medical care. They were rushed to the ER, where they received life-saving treatment. They were placed in quarantine, receiving exceptional supportive care from FLUFF's CEO.

Against all odds, Peter, Cottontail, their siblings, and Mom have not only survived but thrived!! These Easter miracle babies are now healthy, full of life, and eagerly awaiting their forever homes. With their adventurous spirits, loving hearts, and boundless joy, they are ready to bring happiness to the families lucky enough to welcome them.

Orio

Orio is a Collie/Boxer, Male Puppy. 2.5 months old, currently 12 lbs.

He is a SWEET and gentle pup. He loves to be held, kissed, and cuddled. He also, of course, enjoys playing, eating, and napping.

Gizmo

Meet Gizmo!

This adorable 1.5-year-old terrier mix may be small in size, but he's big on personality. After losing his home due to an eviction, Gizmo has been thriving in foster care for the past few months and is now ready to find his forever family.

Gizmo is looking for an adults-only home with an active lifestyle and a patient heart. He can be a bit wary of strangers at first, but once he knows and trusts you, he’s an affectionate, playful little guy who will quickly steal your heart.

He’s currently living with other small dogs and has even made best friends with a recently adopted puppy, he’s definitely open to canine companionship! Gizmo just needs someone who can offer him consistency, structure, and a little time to bloom.

Interested in adopting him? Click here!