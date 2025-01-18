Rescues in Action: Coco, Kiara, and Claude

Coco

Sweet Coco is a 3 year old, 8 pound Chihuahua who was surrendered along with her best friend, Lola. Coco is shy and timid. She finds safety in the comfort of Lola.

Once she trusts you, she loves being cuddled. This calm, quiet girl has been spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and is heartworm negative.

Adoption fee is lowered to encourage adopting both Coco and Lola.

Kathi's K9s

Kiara

Kiara came in with her mother and 10 siblings. She is a very confident, affectionate pup and will make a great addition to your family.

She loves toys almost as much as she loves people! You must own your home to adopt Kiara.

WFTS

Claude

🐾 Meet Claude: Your Future Couch Potato Companion! 🛋️

Claude is a 4-year-old mixed breed with a heart as big as his 55-pound frame. After spending over three years in a shelter, this sweet boy was finally saved and is now in boarding at Mutt MeetUp, waiting for his forever family to find him. Claude is housebroken, crate trained, and the ultimate low-maintenance buddy. He loves nothing more than lounging on the couch, soaking up belly rubs, and taking leisurely walks.

While he’s a rockstar in large playgroups at daycare, Claude prefers to keep his toys and food to himself at home, so he’d do best as the only pet in a calm household without cats or small children. Fully vetted, neutered, microchipped, and having completed heartworm treatment in August 2023, Claude is ready to leave his past behind and start a life filled with love and comfort.

If you're looking for a loyal, laid-back companion who will happily binge-watch your favorite shows with you, Claude is your guy!

WFTS

