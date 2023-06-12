Watch Now
Rescues in Action: Clyde

Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue
Posted at 10:34 AM, Jun 12, 2023
TAMPA, Fla — Clyde is as happy as can be! He's a 1-year-old Great Dane mix and is super spunky!

Here's what Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue had to say about him.

"I’m eager to learn and love to play but I walk on a leash really well and won’t have an accident in the house! My foster mom calls me Clydesdale as I’m a big boy at 75ish pounds. I'm super goofy and she laughs at me when I occasionally run into things. I don’t get upset when she laughs because she feeds me and gives the best rubs, which I’m a sucker for. I have a human foster brother who is teaching me new tricks every day. He also gives some good cuddles and rubs. Kids are great but I probably should be around the older ones so I don’t accidentally knock them over when I get goofy. How I look, oh well, I have the head and goofy personality of a Great Dane but the shaggy fur and big tail of a Lab. I am fixed and up to date on shots. I love to walk and exercise. My foster mom is trying me out next to her bike…I think it’s to make me tired because as soon as we get home, I fall asleep immediately. (PS: I also love to be lazy)"

If you're interested in adopting Clyde, click here!

