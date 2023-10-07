Watch Now
Rescues in Action: Claudia
Posted at 10:45 AM, Oct 07, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — Claudia was found as a stray at Chipley Animal Control. 

Here's what Kathi's K9s had to say about her:

"We know nothing of her history,  but while she's been at the rescue she's been with 12 other dogs and pups and gets along wonderfully. She appears to be a terrier mix. Claudia is playful, well mannered, sweet, calm, friendly, and very sensitive. As of 9/20/23, Claudia weighs about 15 lbs, is about 15 weeks of age, has been spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, wormed, and given flea, tick, and heartworm prevention. Her adoption fee is $200."

If you're interested in adopting Claudia, click here!

