Rescues in Action: Celine & Mariah, Payten, and Liberty, Justice and Indy

Celine and Mariah

WFTS

Mariah and Celine are 2 terrier mix pups born around July 17. As of 9/19 they each weigh about 12 lbs. These little angels are very well socialized. They adore playing with the 12 other dogs in the rescue. The two girls were surrendered to our county animal control facility.

They are quiet, sensitive, and very well-mannered. These pups behave wonderfully with children and will be fine family members. Mariah and Celine have been spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, wormed, and given flea, tick, and heartworm prevention. Their adoption fee is $225.

Click here for more info!

Payton

WFTS

This is one cool dog 😎 Payton is a very young - maybe 12 weeks max - Aussie (mix?) pup having the time of her life learning from all the dogs she’s met in the two weeks we have had her. She’s been in foster/sitters with three different *packs* of dogs and she has gotten along with, followed, snuggled, and observed each one of them with interest. She is incredibly friendly with dogs ranging from just three pounds to ninety!

She’s so super smart she has learned that the little old lady ones are the spiciest! She’s gentle and loving with everyone - even as she’s getting gummed and reprimanded for daring to ask what granny dog was eating 🤣 Payton, having been found as a baby stray with an open wound on her neck and all alone, understandably CRAVES her humans. When they’re gone, she finds comfort with the other dogs. She plays like a champ by herself or with anyone willing to participate with her. She is gentle natured and would make an incredible family pet with kids to dote on her.

PayPay’s FAVORITE place to grab a nap is cuddled up in your neck, she sleeps through the night in her crate or with you - highly preferred 😉 and she’s doing well with potty training. We would absolutely love to find her a foster to adopt family local to the Tampa area where our vets are to finish her vetting as she grows up the next couple weeks. These precious puppy times where she’s learning all the things are so special and it would make us incredibly happy for her forever family to get to experience them with her! Pay will need to be in a home with a yard.

She will want at least one other dog in her home to comfort her when she’s left alone by her human people. In the perfect situation she *may* be able to be an only but we aren’t entirely sure that yet. Payton is not interested in the rough and tumble play of some dogs - it’s just not her speed. But a dog content to coexist, chew on toys next to one another, parallel play, would be awesome! A wise older sibling would be PERFECT.

Click here for more information!

Liberty, Justice and Indy

WFTS

These three dogs came into Heidi's Legacy dog rescue on 9/11. They were born in June.

These three are really great puppies, learning a lot from their foster families and other dogs in their foster homes.

The perfect home would be a fenced in yard, with kids. A family would be great!

If you're interested in adopting, click here!