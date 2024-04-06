Rescues in Action: Cameo, Abel and Atlas, and Huk

Cameo

Cameo is a sweet, quiet, calm, 15-pound 1-year-old American Eskimo dog. She was surrendered to an Alabama shelter. This is a very affectionate girl with people but doesn't care to associate with any of the dogs at our rescue. Cameo has been spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, wormed and given flea, tick, and heartworm prevention.

If you're interested in adopting Cameo, click here!

Abel and Atlas

Abel came to us in early December. He came from a breeder that could not care for him because he was born with severely deformed front legs. He visited Rescues In Action on December 16th prior to his first leg surgery. He has now had surgery on his left front and once it heals we will discuss surgery on his other leg.

Atlas came to us on February 19th when he was five days old. We saw a post on Facebook where the breeder was looking to re-home him because he was one of four babies and was a super tiny weighing 8 ounces when he was born. He is now six weeks old and a bundle of joy.

If you're interested in adopting Atlas or Abel, click here!

Huk

Huk's story is truly remarkable. He found himself in an overcrowded shelter and was unfortunately placed on a euthanasia list. However, just in the nick of time, Huk was saved and given a second chance at life. Thanks to caring individuals like his foster mom that Huk now has the opportunity to find a loving forever family.

Huk is an incredible dog with a big heart and a gentle nature. He has mastered the art of sitting and is currently working on his stay and wait commands. Huk's leash manners have been improving, making walks a pleasant experience. He also knows how to lay down and is beginning to understand the concept of stay.

Despite being a couch potato and generally mellow, Huk enjoys going for runs and being active. While he is content on his own, it's important for Huk to have a meet and greet with any other furry friends in the household to ensure compatibility. He is eager to find a perfect companion to share his toys and adventures with!

Huk has been to places like Lowe's and pet stores and has interacted well with other dogs he has encountered. However, he may show some food aggression, so it's recommended to separate him during meal times.

Please note that Huk is not compatible with cats.

If you're searching for a loyal, loving, and gentle giant to be your new best friend, Huk is the perfect match! Let's help Huk find his forever family.

If you're interested in adopting Huk, click here!