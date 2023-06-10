TAMPA, Fla — If you are looking for a furry bear to add to your family, meet Caden!

WFTS Rescues in Action: Caden



Here's what Pawlife Rescue Group had to say about Caden:

"Don't let his age fool you. He is still has a lot of pep in him. He is an energetic 8-years-young Malamute, weighing about 70 lbs. He does well with female dogs. NO CATS, small dogs or other small animals since he does have a high prey drive. He loves walks and hugs. He would do well with an active family. He is good with older children. For Caden outside in a fenced area he should be watched closely as he can be an 'escape artist'."

If you're interested in adopting Caden, click here!