Rescues in Action: Butter, Yellow and Reaghan, and Buttercup

BUTTER

Butters here, reporting for duty! Yep, you heard it right, they call me Butter Butt, and I wear that title with pride. I'm nearly 4 (or so I think), but who's counting when there are toys to play with and friends to sniff out gifts from? Don't mind me if I'm a bit shy at first, but once we lock eyes, it's game on! I'll be reaching for a toy before you can say "fetch!" Now, let's talk about the paparazzi moments on our walks.

Yep, people can't resist stopping us to gush over my dashing good looks. I mean, can you blame them? But don't worry, I'm a laid-back dude who loves playtime just as much as chill time. And by chill time, I mean ALL day lounging on the comfiest spot I can find. Oh, and speaking of tricks, I've got a few up my sleeve. Sit, stay, paw... and sometimes I'll even grace you with a rollover. But let's cut to the chase – walks are my jam! Mention the "W" word, and I'm ready to hit the pavement. ‍

As for bedtime arrangements, I'm cool with snuggling up in bed with you or cozying up in my own little space, like a comfy cage. When it comes to visitors, I prefer my pack (that's you!) over strangers, but fellow doggos? Bring 'em on! However, those tiny humans with their unpredictable movements? Yeah, they can be a bit intimidating, so a kid-free zone is ideal for me. Now, let's talk cuisine. Dry food, wet food, heck, I'll even dabble in whatever you toss my way – I'm not picky! In my world, manners matter, and I can't wait to share my world with you. So, who's ready to embark on this adventure with me?

Yellow and Reaghan

Last November LBFS received a call from a gentleman in Orlando who had purchased three turkeys that were being sold on Craig's list as Thanksgiving Turkeys. When he arrived to pick them up the three were tied together by their necks using an extension cord that was tied to a tree.

The gentleman contacted LBF and asked if we would take them, which we did. Upon arrival they were put into quarantine where we saw that they were in severe respiratory distress. The next day they were taken to Citrus Park Animal Hospital and after two weeks of love, care and medications several times a day, they were finally healthy enough to go out to the turkey enclosure.

In mid-March the two female turkeys, Winifred and Mary, began laying eggs and in mid-April the eggs started to hatch. Yellow was the first to hatch and a week later Reaghan along with several other babies hatched.

BUTTERCUP

Buttercup is a 2m old little mixed breed (dachshund mix?) of some sort. Buttercup was surrendered to HCPRC as a “stray” a month ago having a seizure. She was not stable and needed immediate transfer out for further around the clock care. She is under the care of one of the very best board certified veterinary neurologists - Dr Chris Levine. We have done ALL the tests: bloodwork, X-rays, spinal tap, MRI, infectious disease panels, etc. All came back normal and therefore her diagnosis is Juvenile Idiopathic Epilepsy.

Just as with children with seizures - she might outgrow it or she might need meds for the rest of her life. The good thing is that seizures are manageable and she doesn’t know she is any different than anyone else. She’s a happy, playful, spunky, sassy little thing.

Due to her small size and bitey tendencies we recommend no small children and tolerant adult dogs in her ideal home. She is currently on medication three times a day and will need to continue that along with veterinary guidance.

