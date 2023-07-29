Rescues in Action: Buff

THONOTOSASSA, Fla — Buff lost his dad recently.

WFTS

Here's what Second Chance Friends had to say about Buff:

"He has been with him since a puppy and that was all he knew. Buff is a typical Chi, protective and playful. Buff is 14 years old, 6lbs and recently had a dental done. He is fully vaccinated and ready to find his retirement lap to lay on for the rest of his days. We ask there be no children or children that visit as well. Buff is people friendly but protective over his owner and things in the home such as his bed and toys. He will be your best friend as long as you understand his quirks. He does also currently wear a belly band as he has been marking in the foster home. He does not oppose it and wears it proud."

If you're interested in adopting Buff, click here!