Rescues in Action: Buddy and Bublé

Posted at 11:14 PM, Feb 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-03 23:14:50-05

TAMPA, Fla. — At the end of November, Animal Control confiscated Buddy and Bublé from a horrible situation.

Bublé was in rough shape but stable. Buddy the elf was barely alive when found. Both were emaciated, loaded with parasites of all kinds, and had raw, infected skin from Demodex mange.

Now, they are doing great! They are both full-grown young adults at about 30 pounds. They have herding traits, and with their hair growing back in, it looks like they are Aussie Mix.

Their ideal homes would be separate but with another confident medium to large pup that can continue to teach them proper socialization and manners.

If you're interested in adopting either of these cuties, click here!

