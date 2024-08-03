Rescues in Action: Bolt, Dominic, and Baby Yoda and Leia

Bolt

Approximately 18 months ago Ellen saw a Facebook post about a goat running down Hwy 92 in Plant City and contacted Ladybug Farm.

Ellen and Kris jumped in the car and headed out. After about 2 hours of driving up and down roads and talking with people that had seen the goat, they heard a goat cry, slammed on the brakes and ran to where the cry was coming from. They saw a man holding the little goat by the horns behind a building. They asked him if that was his goat and he said no, he didn't know who it belonged to.

Ellen and Kris proceeded to put the little guy in their vehicle and off to Ladybug Farm they went.

If you're interested in adopting Bolt,click here.

Dominic

Dominic is the runt of our Boxer litter of 4 that were surrendered to a North Florida animal control facility. He is 16 weeks old and weighs 15 lbs. He looks like a boxer mix, but we can't guarantee specific breeds. Dominic is very loving and wants to follow his foster mom everywhere. He gets along wonderfully with the 15 other dogs at the rescue.

He's just an all around fantastic puppy that will be a fine family member. Dominic has been neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, wormed, and given flea, tick, and heartworm prevention.

To adopt Dominic, click here.

Baby Yoda and Leia

Baby Yoda and Leia came to us from an overcrowded shelter in Walton County, Florida. They came in with their litter, which was 9 puppies total.

We believe they'll be on the smaller side when they grow up, but their mom was not at the shelter with them so we don't know the parents. They are 3 1/2 months old right now. They are playful, and like to be with their humans, but are looking for their forever families!

Click here to adopt them.