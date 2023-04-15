Rescues in Action: Blizz

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Rescues in Action for Saturday, April 15, is Blizz! He's around two years old and is a handicapable blue-eyed handsome husky!

Here's what Husky Haven of Florida had to say about him:

"Although you can't tell from my pictures, I was born with my legs deformed, but that doesn't stop me though! I am strong and love long walks in the park! And when I walk, I know I am handsome and want to let everyone know that just because I am a little different, I am still very handsome. I am great on a leash and do not pull. I can keep up with your pace just fine.

I love love love my hoomans! I want to be wherever they are! My foster says I'm goofy, but I just want to make my people smile! I am very loving and affectionate! I'm playful and am sooo gentle even with treats. I am well-trained and have excellent manners around people. I love food toy puzzles and long naps on my bed. My foster says I am so wonderful and lovey around people, in fact, they think I am perfect.

I do best in a home with no other dogs. When I was little, I was never taught how to share so in a home where I am the sole guardian of your heart is where I would be the happiest. I do go to doggo parks and do great!

I am housebroken, crate trained, neutered, microchipped, and up to date on all my shots.

I am ready for my next adventure! Wanna come along?"

