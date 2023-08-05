Rescues in Action: Blingo

RIVERVIEW, Fla — Blingo is a 10-year-old pittie mix that we pulled from Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center a few months ago.

WFTS

Here's what AnimalLuvr's Dream Rescue, Inc. had to say about Blingo:

"He had to get multiple surgeries for mass removals, entropion, and also had to be treated for skin, eye, and ear infections. Through it all, Blingo has been an incredibly sweet boy who loves to give kisses and play with his four-legged foster friends.

Blingo's ideal home would be with a family who is willing to keep him active (he loves to be outside and play) and give him his daily eye drops, which help keep his eyes healthy. He would do well with other dogs, or as an only dog - he isn't picky! This happy pup just wants a forever home to call his own after going through so much!"

If you're interested in adopting Blingo, click here!