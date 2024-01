TAMPA, Fla. — Hi, my name is Bhalu... (pronounced Baloo).

I am a senior guy at 11 years old (DOB 03/31/2012), UTD on vaccinations, neutered/microchipped and on flea and HW preventative.

Bhalu is full of life still and doesn't act his age. He has the energy of of young dog still. He loves to go for walks and car rides. Bhalu is not good with other dogs or cats.

If you're interested in adopting him, click here!