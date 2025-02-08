Rescues in Action: Betty, Blitzen, and Lola

Betty

Urban Dog Studio

Meet Betty: The Spunky Min Pin with a Heart of Gold. From life on the side of the road to ruling her foster home, Betty’s story is one of resilience, charm, and plenty of sass! This tiny but mighty Miniature Pinscher is currently undergoing heartworm treatment, but you’d never guess it with the way she lives her life to the fullest.

She’s a little fireball who’s ready to bring her unique brand of energy and love to her forever family.

Betty’s Ideal Home: Betty likes her doggy friends… as long as they respect her boundaries and don’t get too pushy. She appreciates a playmate who knows how to stay in their lane—think fun without the drama! And when it’s her turn for attention, Betty isn’t shy about soaking it all up—she believes in quality one-on-one time with her person. She’s house-trained, listens like a pro to commands like “come” and “stay,” and loves exploring the yard or basking in the sun.

Just make sure the yard is secure— Betty has a knack for adventure and once proved herself a bit of an escape artist! (She keeps things interesting, right?) Quirky & Cat-Free Zone: Betty’s personality shines brightest in a home without cats. She thinks of them as more of a “competitive sport” than roommates. It’s all in good fun for her, but it’s safe to say she’s not looking to share her space with any feline frenemies.

Betty’s Best Features: Energetic and full of personality A pro cuddler during her “me time” smart, responsive, and ready to please. An adorable mix of spunky and sweet Betty’s been through a lot, but she’s come out stronger, sillier, and ready for her next chapter.

She’s looking for a family who will appreciate her quirks, cherish her fiery spirit, and keep her safe and loved forever. Could she be your perfect match? Click here!

Blitzen

WFTS

I’m an 18-month-old Siberian Husky with a sleek black and white coat and striking blue eyes that everyone says are mesmerizing. I’m neutered, up-to-date on all my vaccines, and micro chipped, so I’m all set and ready to find my forever family.

Let me tell you a bit about myself. I’m housebroken and crate trained, so you won’t have to worry about me making a mess. I’m great with other dogs and kids—I absolutely love being part of a pack, whether it’s furry or human. I’m also pretty good on a leash and enjoy going for walks with my people.

I’d describe myself as loving, kind, and calm. I have a big heart, and I’ll show it by following you everywhere—you’ll never feel alone when I’m around. I know some commands, so I’m not just a pretty face—I’ve got brains, too!

I do have one little quirk I’m working on: I can’t help but stare at you when you’re eating. I don’t mean to be rude; I’m just curious (and maybe hopeful you’ll share).

I’m a sweet, loyal companion who just wants to be by your side and make you smile every day. If you’re looking for a loving addition to your family, I’d love to meet you and show you how much love I have to give! Click here for adoption details.

Lola

WFTS

Lola is Coco's bigger buddy. Coco was shown on RIA last week. Lola is a playful and affectionate 8 pound, 6 year old Chihuahua. She has a cheery, confident manner. She's been at the rescue since the beginning of November waiting for her permanent home.

This tiny girl thinks she's the boss of everyone and can be a bit chatty at times. Her favorite activity is sitting on her foster mom's lap. Lola has been spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, wormed, and given flea, tick, and heartworm prevention. Her adoption fee is $125. Applications to adopt are at this link