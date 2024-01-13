Rescues in Action: Beretta

TAMPA, Fla. — Beretta was surrendered to the rescue because the owner wanted to put her down since they could not afford vetting. TLC Petsnip in Lakeland reached out to HL for help in saving this sweet girl.

Beretta is around 6 years old (estimated DOB: 8/16/2017), but don't let that fool you. She loves to play!

Here's a message from her:

"I don't bark a lot. Only when someone knocks on the door. I gotta make sure you heard them, right? I have some nerve issues with my back legs but it's not my hips! I just loose balance easy sometimes. But love to run and can go up and down stairs no problem. I get along great with every person I am a little shy at first and will stick close to you until I'm comfortable. I do not give kisses but I love to cuddle and will always greet you at the door. I'm great with other dogs and kids. I love being outdoors and adventures. I am very smart and easily will learn any trick you show me. I'm very curios and always happy. Could you be my family fill out an application so we can meet."

If you're interested in adopting her, click here!