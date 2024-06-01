Rescues in Action: Bear and Noel; PSA: Why Rescues Charge Adoption Fees

BEAR

My name is Bear, and even though I don’t look husky, my momma was a husky. I might not have the look, but have you seen my smile? BEST smile in the whole wide world I must say.

I am 4 months old and already crate trained, doing really well with potty training, great with other dogs, and amazing with cats. I know so many commands too. I know sit, stay, lay down, that makes me super duper smart!

I am a little rough and maybe kind of a rowdy goofball, I am beauty but not grace. What is grace by the way? And who needs it? Maybe no small kids only because I love funny noises and if you whistle or make popping sounds or any kind of funny noise, I will throw myself at you in full excitement mode. I am super independent and love to stay and hang with my humans but then when we are inside, I love to love and cuddle with you!

Are you Interested in adopting Bear?

NOEL

Meet Noel! Noel is a young mixed breed dog weighing in at 60 lbs. He is full grown, neutered, and up to date on vaccinations. Noel was found in a bag thrown in a parking lot, and rescued by some amazing good Samaritans.

He sustained an injury during that time and lost his eye. We've helped him heal physically while in our care, and now he's looking for his forever home! Noel would do best with a fenced in yard where he can run out his zoomies.

Noel loves playing fetch and going on walks, loves squeaky toys and takes good care of them! Noel would do best in a home with no children or cats. Noel is dog selective, and if he were to go to a home with a dog, the dog would need to have a playful demeanor.

If you're interested in adopting Noel,

PSA: Why rescues charge adoption fees!

Shelters are typically funded by taxpayer dollars and are run by the County or municipality. Animals are typically taken in and are held there temporarily until they can move into a permanent home.

Lisa with Husky Haven of Florida said the difference between a shelter and a rescue is the type of care given. Rescues will often take pets most at risk at shelters. She says they will typically help train dogs and give emergency care if needed and even nurse them back to health.

That can often cost a lot of money on the front end and because they are private organizations. Lisa said they have to recoup that money somehow.

She said a normal health dog can cost anywhere between $300-600 for a normal healthy dog to fully vet and get them ready for adoption.

"We are very thankful for our donors and all of our volunteers that keep rescues going, because it saves puppy lives," she said.

That is why often times when you go to adopt a rescue dog, the adoption fee can range from $100 or more.

Lisa said if anyone ever has any questions or wants to talk about Rescues versus Shelters, you can always get in touch by contacting her here.