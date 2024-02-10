Rescues in Action: Bear

TAMPA, Fla. — Hi there! I'm Bear! I think someone confused me with a polar bear, but I'm not big, and I don't eat whole fish! I'm on the smaller side of huskies, and I am a bit shy when I meet people.

I try to be the alpha when I meet other puppers, but they tend to tell me my place, and I settle in pretty quickly. I have a high prey drive, so I would do best in a home with no cats or small kids. I love my walks as it's my favorite time of the day. Well, spending any time with you is my favorite time of the day. I do well on a leash, and the longer I walk, the happier I am! As I said earlier, I am a shy boy and will follow you around the house and stay by your side like a shadow when I am uncomfortable.

I am not destructive and am a pretty chill dude. I've been called a couch potato...hmm...can I eat it? I do get separation anxiety and would love a home with another puppy. I am housebroken, neutered, microchipped, and up to date on my vaccines. Ready to go? All I need is you!!

If you're interested in adopting Bear, click here.