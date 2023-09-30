Rescues in Action: Beanie

TAMPA, Fla — Introducing the adorable and affectionate Beanie, a 2-year-old Dachsund-Lab mix who weighs 22 pounds.

Here's what Maxx and Me Pet Rescue had to say about her:

"Despite enduring weeks of hardship on the streets, Beanie never lost her sweet and gentle nature. In fact, her desire to be saved was so strong that she eagerly walked into the rescue team's trap within the first hour of it being set.

Now safe and sound, Beanie is eagerly searching for her forever home! This darling canine has a heart of pure gold, and her warm and loving personality is irresistible to all who meet her. She adores spending time with fellow animals and making new friends, and she's always up for a fun car ride.

To set Beanie up for success in her new home, she's searching for a family that can provide her with a dedicated and loving environment. A fenced yard is a must-have for this little princess, as she loves to play and explore outdoors. In return, she promises to shower her new family with all the love and affection she has to offer.

If you're interested in adopting Beanie, click here!