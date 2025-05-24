Rescues in Action: Balto, Rusty and Curbing Disruptive Behavior with New Pets

Balto

Hi! I’m Balto, a two-year-old Husky mix with a big heart and a small frame— I’m only about 33 pounds, but don’t let my size fool you. I’ve got enough love and playful energy to light up a whole house!

My story’s a bit of a tough one. My previous owner lost his job and home, and even though it broke his heart, he had to let me go. Thankfully, a kind family took me in to foster me and help me find my forever home. They say I’m the sweetest guy—and honestly, I just want to make people smile. I greet everyone with kisses and tail wags, because I’m just that excited to see you!

I’m housebroken (score!) and starting to get the hang of this crate thing. I’m not destructive either, even with all this puppy energy buzzing inside me. I’m great with other dogs, big and small, and while I haven’t quite figured out cats (I do love to chase them), I mean no harm—just curiosity!

Rusty

We want to share the story of our most recent intake, a baby goat named Rusty who came to us on April 25th. We received a call from our vet about a patient who had surrendered him.

Rusty was one of two baby goats purchased by a family at an auction with good intentions. However, they had no prior experience with bottle-feeding baby goats. Tragically, one of the babies aspirated milk, developed pneumonia, and sadly passed away. Recognizing they were not equipped to care for the remaining baby, the family made the responsible decision to surrender him to the vet.

Rusty is currently being fostered by Cheyenne, our veterinary technician, who will be with him this Saturday. Cheyenne is a valued member of our team who is planning to attend vet school in August and aspires to specialize in large animal veterinary care, particularly goats.

We would like to share Rusty's and his brother's story to emphasize the importance of thorough research for anyone considering getting goats, especially young ones. Each animal species has unique care requirements, including specific food, housing, and handling. We encourage anyone interested in learning more about goats before bringing one into their family to reach out to us. We are always happy to share our knowledge and experience.

Curbing Disruptive Behavior with new pets

Lisa with Husky Haven of Florida says you want to make sure your dog is getting enough physical exercise. This means, taking them on walks and runs, and also taking them to places with you to help socialize.

She says dogs need mental exercise too. Shepard's and Huskies are good with a job, and if they don't have a job, they may look for other things to do — like chewing on your things! Training and agility is a great way to give them a job!

Socializing your dog is also good — if they have friends, they learn behaviors. Lisa says the more friends they have the happier they are.

Make sure you get your dog spayed or neutered. This is not only to help with population control, but it helps with defensive behavior. She says sometimes barking is a problem when they aren't fixed.

And lastly, figuring out what type of breed you have, so you can tailor to their needs. She says a husky mix, for example needs a lot more exercise, versus another breed. Knowing these things can help with how you train and play with your dog.