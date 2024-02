TAMPA, Fla. — Meet Babble and Dabble, two little puppies with big personalities. These chihuahua mixes can be a little shy at first but warm up pretty quickly.

These two enjoy exploring, playing with all kinds of toys, lying in the sunshine, and wrestling with each other. They are friendly with other dogs, cats, and kids.

Babble and Dabble were transferred from another animal shelter and are looking for their forever homes!

If you are interested in either of these two puppies, click here!