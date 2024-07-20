Rescues in Action: Azula, Ella, HoneyPie

Azula

Azula is a 6-month-old Alpine goat that was unfortunately born with a Cleft Palate. For reasons out of their control, her owners found themselves needing to find a place for Azula to stay where she would be able to be around other goats and have 24/7 care available to her. She needs to be watched closely for signs of any infections and has special feeding and medical care requirements. When the family contacted LBFS, we could not say no and Azula will have a place with us for as long as she needs.

As always, LBFS is always in dire need of donations and sponsors. If you would like to sponsor Azula, please go to our website and contact us to get more information about how you can help.

Ella

Ella is a 5 month old mixed breed puppy that came to us from a shelter in Walton County, where she was found as a stray. Ella is crate-trained and manages well on her own, though she’s still learning to master the art of sitting still for extended periods. She has made great progress in her manners, preferring to sit for petting instead of jumping up for attention. If you’re looking for a loyal, hardworking, and playful friend, Ella is ready to join your family!

Interested in adopting Ella

HoneyPie 🍯

Found with newborn babies, infested with fleas and worms - yet still super sweet and such a dedicated single mom.

HoneyPie is a chihuahua mix who weighs 18lbs, approx 2-3 years old and sweet as can be.

Loves to give kisses and snuggle. Gets so excited when you get home from work and even great meeting strangers.🥰

Great with kids, other dogs and cats!

If you're interested in adopting HoneyPie