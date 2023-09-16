Rescues in Action: Aster

TAMPA, Fla — Aster is a 2-year-old female Spitz mix. She's a slender 30 lbs, and she wants to be your very own blue topaz-eyed queen!

Here's what Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue sent us from Aster:

"I love the great outdoors and am happy to go on a walk with you, I love sniffing and exploring my new neighborhood. I am a medium-energy girl who enjoys being in a backyard; I can spend all day outside looking for lizards and squirrels and keeping myself entertained. I am potty trained, know basic commands, and learn quickly. My foster mom says I am a well tempered dog; mellow and easy going, friendly, and treat motivated. Seriously- I'm no dummy! I'm intelligent and would even do well with agility and obstacle courses; maybe you can teach me funny tricks to show your friends. I love to get my tummy, neck, back and ears rubbed; I also love to be held like a baby and feel comfortable in your arms. I would prefer to either be an only dog or have a brother dog to play with; my foster mom says I would be even be ideal for a first time dog owner. I do well with other dogs and sometimes even ignore them completely. My only toxic trait is wanting to explore all aspects of life! Can you blame me?! If you leave the front door open for a bit, I get curious and will wander outside- I just want to see the world! A securely fenced in yard is a must and would be my dream come true so I can lay outside and enjoy the Florida sunshine! My temporary foster mom says overall I am pleasant, easy, and well-behaved. We should definitely meet up so I can show you how much fun we can have together!"

If you're interested in adopting Aster,click here!