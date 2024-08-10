Rescues in Action: Asia and Summer, Lexington, and Maggie

Asia and Summer

Asia (2 years, 2 months, 35 lbs) and Summer (10 months, 42 lbs) are two sweethearts rescued from a high-kill shelter by Maxx and Me. Asia was found wandering, and Summer was found as a stray, collapsing from heat exhaustion in front of a house. She was signed off for euthanasia, but Maxx and Me stepped in just in time to save her.

When we saw Asia and Summer in a video together, we couldn't leave either of them behind. Both girls were found emaciated and starved for attention but are great with other dogs and have formed a strong bond with each other. They were in a foster home with kids for a very short time and did well. We desperately need to get them out of boarding and into a loving home. We would love for them to stay together if possible. Foster or adopter needed!

Lexington

Looking for a home that I can become “defender” or “helper.” too. Hi everyone my name is Lexington. Cuddling, playing, sleeping and eating are my big hobbies right now. I am hoping to find a family that has a fur brother that wants a little sister like me. I would really like a brother that can mold me into the perfect dog.

I love playing with toys, running around my foster parents home with my siblings and sleeping in a dog bed with them too. Are you looking for a little girl that will grow into a good big girl? A citizen called Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue after they puppies mom stopped feeding them. They needed help. The puppies were born January 11th, 2024.

Maggie

Maggie is a 2 year old mixed breed that is 100% a good girl. She plays really well with other dogs (but we haven't had her around cats), likes to explore the backyard, walks well on a leash, and likes to sleep in her crate at night. She's also great on car rides, especially when they involve pup cups.

She was found by Animal Services, and came to FLUFF at the end of March. She weighs about 50 lbs and is full grown. Maggie is housebroken, up to date on vaccinations, and looking for her forever home!

