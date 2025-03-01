Rescues in Action: Asher, Baker, Beth and Mollie

Asher

Hi, I’m Asher! I’m an 8-month-old Siberian Husky and German Shepherd mix with a big heart and an even bigger love for life. I’m smart, playful, and always ready for an adventure! I love learning new things—especially when treats or toys are involved. I already know “sit” and my name, and I’m working on “down” and “place.” Plus, I’m potty trained and crate trained!

Ducks? I’ll leave them alone. But squirrels? I can’t resist a good chase! I have tons of energy and would love an active family who enjoys daily walks, runs, or even dog sports. Loud noises and new places can make me a little nervous, but with love and patience, I’m gaining confidence every day.

I’m neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped—ready to find my forever home! If you’re looking for a fun-loving, loyal best friend, I just might be the perfect match. 💙

Click here to adopt!

Baker & Beth

These two adorable pups were born January 4 in an Alabama animal control facility. They currently weigh about 5 lbs. We believe Bailey, the mama is a pug/Chihuahua mix and the daddy was a Frenchie mix. We cannot guarantee exact breeds or adult weights of pups in our rescue. Like all puppies, these are friendly, playful, curious, and very cuddly.

These pups have been wormed every two weeks and have had their first puppy vaccines. Before adoption, each will be spayed, neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, wormed, and given flea, tick and heartworm prevention. Their spay/neuter appointments are March 14, but we are accepting applications now. Click here for details!

Mollie

Mollie’s story is one of survival, resilience, and heartbreak. At 10–11 years old, was returned to rescue after over seven years in a home—through no fault of her own. Her owner moved into housing that does not allow pit bulls or pit mixes, leaving Mollie once again in search of stability. Mollie’s past is a painful one—she was chained outside, fell into a pool, and treaded water for over an hour, desperately trying to survive. Neighbors called animal control but never pulled her to safety. By the time help arrived, she was barely hanging on. Maxx & Me Pet Rescue fought to save her, nursing her back to health through multiple vet visits and unwavering care.

Now, Mollie needs a new family, one who won’t let her down. If you can open your heart and home to this sweet, deserving girl, please reach out. She’s ready for a forever love that won’t leave her behind.

Interested in adopting Mollie and giving her a second chance at a good life? Click here.