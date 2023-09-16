Rescues in Action: Ashe

TAMPA, Fla — Ashe is a 6-year-old Siberian Husky and he really does love EVERYONE!

Here's what Husky Haven of Florida sent us from Ashe!

"I am around 6 years old and the total package. Have you noticed my smile? That’s because I am always happy. People are my favorite! I love being the center of your attention! Love me! Pet me! I'll be yours in your heart forever! Cuddling with you is my favorite pastime. I am learning not to jump on people and when I do something I know I shouldn't and get caught, I get anxious and try to hide. Because I am clumsy small kids might not be a good idea. I am good on walks but do have a high prey drive but I am working on it! My foster dad says I am too big for my own good and can be clumsy. I fall off chairs and beds. Oopsie. I get super excited to go for walks but boy do I love walking and spending time with you. I am great with other dogs and go out of my way to avoid confrontation with other dogs."

If you're interested in adopting Ashe, click here!