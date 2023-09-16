Watch Now
CommunityAdoptable Pets

Actions

Rescues in Action: Ashe

Husky Haven of Florida
I am around 6 years old and the total package. Have you noticed my smile? That’s because I am always happy. People are my favorite! I love being the center of your attention!
Rescues in Action: Ashe
Posted at 11:51 AM, Sep 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-16 11:53:19-04

TAMPA, Fla — Ashe is a 6-year-old Siberian Husky and he really does love EVERYONE!

Rescues in Action: Aster

Here's what Husky Haven of Florida sent us from Ashe!

"I am around 6 years old and the total package. Have you noticed my smile? That’s because I am always happy. People are my favorite! I love being the center of your attention! Love me! Pet me! I'll be yours in your heart forever! Cuddling with you is my favorite pastime. I am learning not to jump on people and when I do something I know I shouldn't and get caught, I get anxious and try to hide. Because I am clumsy small kids might not be a good idea. I am good on walks but do have a high prey drive but I am working on it! My foster dad says I am too big for my own good and can be clumsy. I fall off chairs and beds. Oopsie. I get super excited to go for walks but boy do I love walking and spending time with you. I am great with other dogs and go out of my way to avoid confrontation with other dogs."

If you're interested in adopting Ashe, click here!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.