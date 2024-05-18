Rescues in Action: Arturo, Ozzy, and Moo

Arturo

Arturo (formerly known as Mr Man-Man from HCPRC) is a 2yr old gent who came to the shelter looking pretty rough! He needed entropion and ear hematoma repair surgeries as well as his neuter.

He got all patched up and has been recovering with his foster family for the past few months. Arturo is crate trained and housebroken perfectly! He plays well with all dogs and is a social butterfly with people. Around cats, he will need to be supervised because he forgets he's 55lbs and wants to play a little too much sometimes.

Arturo LOVES his daily walks (still working on not pulling but getting better) and visits to the doggie park and doggy day care at Paws Paradise Fur Life! 🐾

If you're interested in adopting Arturo, click here!

Ozzy

Still an active puppy at just over a year old. Very playful but learns quickly and responds to commands. Crate trained, other dog friendly, kid friendly but plays rough, not cat friendly, needs fenced in backyard to run off his energy and lots of walks.

Ozzy is also already an experienced sled dog having trained on the team of a local sled dog club.

If you're interested in adopting Ozzy, click here!

Moo

Moo's dad passed away and she needed a place to crash. She is a loveable and sweet girl that loves people and wants to be pet and snuggle with you on the couch.

Moo is solo pet, she wants all the love for herself.. Moo will require a secure fence as she loves to sniff around the yard and look for lizards.. She is crate trained, house broken and does not have any storm phobia.

She would benefit from a structured environment in her forever home. This beauty is an absolute doll!

If you're interested in adopting Moo, click here!