Rescues in Action: Ares & Zeus

TAMPA, Fla — Ares & Zeus came to us with their mama, Rose, and six other siblings who have all been adopted. Zeus and Ares have that classic puppy breath, those cute ears and eyes, and soft, squishy bellies. If that's what you're into, then you're ready to fill out an application!

They're both still young and coming into their own personalities, meaning they're malleable with the lifestyle and training you and your family provide! As they still are young puppies, they are into teething/chewing and will need monitoring and training to curb those traits.

They both have a lot of energy. They're doing well with potty training but still need frequent opportunities to practice their good habits. They're incredibly kind and sweet and get along well with other dogs. They would love to have their own forever home where there would be another pup for them to play and a home with a fenced-in yard.

If you're interested in adopting either of these adorable puppies,click here!