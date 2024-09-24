Rescues in Action: Antonio, Axel, and Harley

Antonio

Mercy Full Project

Meet Antonio! He has spunk and loads of energy. If your adventures need a traveling buddy, that's him. He's down for anything.

Although he's not a big fan of dogs or cats, humans are his favorite. Please know he needs stimulation and activities for him to be happy. He's not a couch potato and would love a yard because dog parks or anything with off-leash dog areas are not recommended for him. Being that he's so rambunctious, he may not be best for a home with young children.

He will need to be trained in some manners and given a routine that will help him become a better boy. Can you make the commitment to giving him a furever home?

Click here for adoption details!

Axel

Ladybug Farm Sanctuary

One of our vigilant rescue friends who is always scouring social media found a post of a goat for sale. She immediately contacted our primary transport volunteer Ellen, who then made arrangements to pick him up right away.

Axel was born with deformed limbs that weren't taken care of as a baby. LBFS immediately took him to a veterinarian, and here are her findings: Axel was unable to walk about a month ago and has slowly regained ambulatory ability in the right forelimb. His left forelimb is severely contracted at the carpus, which is why he walks on that knee. Based on radiographs, we do not see any fractures. The issue lies in Axel's tendons, and he has developed arthrosis and joint effusion.

Axel will likely need surgery to fix the issues and salvage his limb. Axel has an appointment with the orthopedic surgeon at the University of Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2024.

But, Axel will be up for adoption. If you are interested, click here.

Hardy

Husky Haven FL

Hi, I’m Hardy! I’m a 3-year-old husky who’s had a rough start, but I’m ready for a fresh beginning with a loving family. I was pulled from a shelter just in time and had to be shaved because of severe matting. But don’t worry—when my fur grows back, I’ll be one stunning husky!

I’m housebroken and crate trained, though I’m not a fan of the crate and might whine a bit because I’d rather be near you. I have lots of energy and love being around people, but sometimes I get a little too excited and might jump up to say hello, so I might be too much for small kids. I’m still learning how to be comfortable around other dogs, so I need slow introductions and patience.

I enjoy walks and do well on a leash, though I can’t resist chasing squirrels. I’m affectionate, goofy, and love being involved in whatever you’re doing. You’ll find me splooting, chasing my tail, or enjoying a good chew on my bone. I’m also good in the car and don’t mind baths!

I know I need to work on some things, like manners with other dogs and making sure I only chew on my toys, but I’m worth the effort. Despite everything I’ve been through, I’m full of love, sweetness, and excitement for life. I’m looking for a patient family who will help me learn and love me unconditionally. Could that be you?

I’m neutered, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped.

Interested in adopting? Click here!