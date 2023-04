SEMINOLE, Fla — Annie is a 13-year-old beagle who loves to cuddle on the couch with her owner!

WFTS

Here's what FLUFF Animal Rescue had to say about her:

"You have never met a sweeter Beagle than Annie! This older girl recently lost her home due to no fault of her own. She is such a love and gets along with everyone she meets - furry siblings included! She would love a quiet home where she can happily enjoy her retirement years."

For adoption details, click here!